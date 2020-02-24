Letter: 21st Century Military

Re: the Feb. 16 article "Company making steel for Ariz. wall donated $1.7M to pro-Trump PAC."
When I read in the Sunday's Arizona Daily Star that the US Military has reduced its budget for the modernization of our 21st century fighting forces, by transferring $3.8 Billion to construction using 2,200-year-old, defense technology, I am astounded at the absurdity. Not to mention, the lack of concern shown for the updating our military and the safety of our soldiers.
When the Chinese wall was erected in 200 B.C., it was obsolete and ineffective even before completion. And it put Trump's wall in the shade! In an era of modern electronic surveillance and detection, to resurrect a dinosaur, at the expense of our soldiers, takes a special kind of head-in-the-sand "smarts."
I am sure that Trump-campaign-donor, Zekelman, a Canadian, who was awarded the contract (Sunday Daily Star, 2.16.20) is happy.
The US Armed Forces, not so much.
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.