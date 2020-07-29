Letter: Stable genius

Trump's niece claims he had someone else take his SAT, he denies it. Talking to FOX news on Sunday he bragged about acing a cognitive test, Chris Wallace said it wasn't a difficult one. I think the answer is to have Trump take a SAT on pay per view and have proceeds go to charity. I would gladly pony up $20 or more to watch.
Craig Miller
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
