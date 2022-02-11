Letter: Stale response From Sinema, AZ Star 2/7/22

Re: "Stale response from Sinema" AZ Daily Star 2/7/22. I share the letter writer's frustration with non responsive replies from elected officials. Blame the sheer volume of e-mail received by members of Congress.
At the risk of showing my age I remember "back in the day" when Congressman Mo Udall sent regular constituent newsletters by US mail. Letters to his office received thoughtful replies (also by US mail) that actually addressed your issues.
"Back in the day" sending a letter required some work. You needed to roll a sheet of paper into the typewriter (remember them?), compose, type and sign your letter, address and stamp an envelope, and drop in a mail box.
Now we only need to type and click on the send button. Progress?
William Thornton
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.