Letter: Stalemate in the Senate
Letter: Stalemate in the Senate

Following the slew of letters to the editor, either regretting grassroots campaigning for Sinema or endorsing her “pragmatic approach “ resulting in Senate deadlock, let me remind readers that neither Sinema nor Manchin would be in Deal Maker position’s if not for the special election of two Georgia Senators. So the way I gauge it , the progressive efforts to help elect two “Forward Thinking “ senators In a southern state has enabled these two “Centrist “ to wield ultimate control over the destiny of the United States citizenry.

Since Sinema’s office will not respond to any contact and Manchin’s response, from the upper deck of his yacht is “no entitlements!”, will someone please remind them that without the hard work of a national progressive movement their stances would be mute.

Jonathan Schultz

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

