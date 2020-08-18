Letter: Stalled COVID relief bill: Dereliction of duty by Senate and President

The President and Senate GOP are guilty of dereliction of their duty. They frittered away June and July and didn’t even bother to look at the second stimulus package passed by the House in May - just one bill of some 300 plus sitting on Mitch McConnell’s desk. There is no interest in finding common ground or even looking at a relief bill that will help millions of Americans.
Instead, the President and his cronies continue to promote their own special interests. In their original relief proposal, the White House and GOP inserted unrelated and hidden virus relief requests: $1.75 billion toward a new FBI building and $3.8 billion in restoring Pentagon projects that were cut to pay for border wall construction (Mexico’s still not paying). While our economy continues to tank, there are demands for more deductions for business lunches.
The Senate is now on vacation.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
