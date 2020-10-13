 Skip to main content
Letter: "Stand By"the Proud Boys
Letter: "Stand By"the Proud Boys

When Donald Trump told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” during Tuesday’s debate, he brought a new level of racism into play. This right- wing extremist group is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Anti-Defamation League has pointed out that some of its members “espouse white supremacist and anti-Semitic ideologies.” Proud Boys’ founder Gavin McInnis posted a video entitled “10 things I hate about Jews” and others where he gives the Nazi salute or uses the n-word. Members of the Proud boys were involved in the riots in Charlottesville, New York City, and Portland,

You would think that our “Law and Order” President would distance himself from such a violent, despicable gang, but instead told them to “stand by.” Early Wednesday morning he denied knowing who the Proud boys are, but that seems unlikely since founder Gavin McInnes has appeared 24 times on the President’s favorite Fox News show, Hannity.

Roger Pritzke

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

