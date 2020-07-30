Letter: Stand up with "Moms"

US District Judge Michael Mosman in Portland allows unidentified federal storm troopers to grab people off the streets of Portland, saying the state (Oregon) “lacks the standing to sue on behalf of protesters.”
Does this mean the governor of Oregon and the mayor of Portland have no authority to determine how policing is carried out in their own communities?
Why are “Moms” protesting in the street?
President Trump is manipulating violence in the streets and sending in unidentified paramilitary troops— one of the characteristics of establishing tyranny (as cited by Timothy Snyder in his book On Tyranny). Trump plans to send his troops to Chicago and Albuquerque and other Democratic cities.
THIS IS FRIGHTENING. THIS SHOULD NOT BE HAPPENING IN AMERICA.
I am reading Susan Neiman’s book Learning from the Germans.
WE SHOULD ALL BE STANDING UP LIKE THE “MOMS”.
But … how? Someone, tell me how.
Cynthia Chaffee
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
