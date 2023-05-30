I’ve had two occasions wherein a person with a gun reached for their hip. Once I walked over from my gas pump towards a man to ask him directions. Another time I rounded a corner at the same time a man was coming around the corner towards me. Both men made a reach for their guns! Now we have Stand Your Ground laws. The man who shot a young boy who accidently came to his door said he shot because he was afraid. Being afraid is not enough. You have to see a weapon or be attacked. All these men had guns and yet they were afraid. The more we allow guns out on the streets the more cowards with guns will kill innocent people.