A Big Shoutout to Dr. Matt Heinz, for calling out the HATER’S. He is right, these people have to be held accountable, for their hate. They are not going to change their opinions of us, their religiosity keeps them ignorant. It’s only by standing up to hate, not by accepting it as “free “ speech, do we start to eradicate it. Hate is horrible. To experience it, because of who you are, is worse. Thank you, again, Dr Heinz. We all must stand up, against the HATERS.