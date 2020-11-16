Letter: Star doesn’t call Trumpers evil

As a somewhat retired musician, Iowa farm wife who is only in AZ for half the year...who reads the Star daily when here, I find it hard to believe it ever labeled Trumpers “evil” as William Werries claims. I have several friends who are Trumpers who certainly aren’t evil. But in all cases they don’t seem to think it’s important to get their information from a variety of credible sources. It takes some time and energy to read a number of papers, watch several channels of news, but I feel it’s my duty as long as I have my wits about me! Trump is blessed with a Hitler-like charisma, able to influence otherwise bright people to believe untruths. I wonder what he could have achieved if his motives were altruistic!
I too, have long likened Trump to the “Emperor’s New Clothes” story... as Leonard Pitts opined!
Lynn Hunter Swan
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
