 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Star doesn’t call Trumpers evil
View Comments

Letter: Star doesn’t call Trumpers evil

As a somewhat retired musician, Iowa farm wife who is only in AZ for half the year...who reads the Star daily when here, I find it hard to believe it ever labeled Trumpers “evil” as William Werries claims. I have several friends who are Trumpers who certainly aren’t evil. But in all cases they don’t seem to think it’s important to get their information from a variety of credible sources. It takes some time and energy to read a number of papers, watch several channels of news, but I feel it’s my duty as long as I have my wits about me! Trump is blessed with a Hitler-like charisma, able to influence otherwise bright people to believe untruths. I wonder what he could have achieved if his motives were altruistic!

I too, have long likened Trump to the “Emperor’s New Clothes” story... as Leonard Pitts opined!

Lynn Hunter Swan

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News