The Star printed a letter on May 29 in which the writer bemoaned its proclivity to print 'liberal opinions without a balanced opinion from the conservative viewpoint". The writer then boasts being "smart enough" to back his attack on Kamala Harris, whom he dismisses as "an unqualified word-salad woman'". As a lawyer who served as a District Attorney, an Attorney General and as a U.S. Senator, she certainly has more experience than a T.V. reality show grifter who has declared bankruptcy a number of times. Word-salad, also called jargon aphasia, refers to incoherent speech, sometimes associated with schizophrenia, or to patients with dementia or Alzheimer's. The writer feels compelled to add "woman" to his perceived list of failings he attributes to the Vice-President, thereby managing to tick off three boxes in one foul sentence: ignorant, offensive and misogynistic. Kudos to the Star for printing his vile letter; once again it is proven to be a paper that does present all viewpoints-even reprehensible ones.