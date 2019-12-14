Again we arrive at that time of year devoted to family, friends, revelations and miracles.
So, acknowledge our many joys and triumphs including us tax payers finally ponying up for a useless wall in the desert; our leadership parting from the rest of the world and sending them invoices to boot,; we've rejuvenated the remnants of the USSR while irritating the usually stoic Chinese. Our friends north of the border are aghast with our bullying, while our southern bretheran are busily engaging in an open gang war with no end in sight.
BUT HARK~the stock market is up (has been since 2009) people are working (have been since 2009) joblessness is plummeting (has been since 2009). So,lighten up and let the glaciers decrease; let the bird population deteriorate; let innocent children be separated from their parents; and hope upon hope that more guns reach more hands to terrorize shoppers, students, army and navy bases everywhere.
Star of Wonder? What the hell is up?
BAIRD THOMPSON
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.