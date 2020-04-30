Letter: Star quick to mislead
View Comments

Letter: Star quick to mislead

The Opinion piece in the Sunday Star by Sarah Garrecht Gassen that says in bold print, "Star won't publish letters that mislead on virus". What you will allow is your cohort named Fitzsimmons to pen his idea of DEATH for any state that has decided to open up for business in the Tuesday edition.

It's OK to say one thing in your Opinion Section about misleading the public about the virus, but another to print DEATH with nothing to substantiate Fitzsimmons claim that opening up a state at this point will lead to more citizens dying.

I find your newspaper to be quite hypocritical in this regard, and fueling people's fear that is not necessary at a time like this. Let's have some integrity at the Star.

Terry Hlivko

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Ignorant and lying

Why are people in Tucson acting as if they are immune to Covid 19. As an essential worker I drive home at 3pm and the streets are packed. The …

Local-issues

Letter: Reopening Arizona

The scientists advising us regarding how to proceed in the COVID-19 war are unanimous in warning against wholesale resumption of our pre-pande…

Local-issues

Letter: Rudeness

Today I braved it and went to Trader Joes at Speedway and Wilmot where I have shopped since they opened the store many years ago. I know that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News