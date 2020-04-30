Letter: Star quick to mislead

The Opinion piece in the Sunday Star by Sarah Garrecht Gassen that says in bold print, "Star won't publish letters that mislead on virus". What you will allow is your cohort named Fitzsimmons to pen his idea of DEATH for any state that has decided to open up for business in the Tuesday edition.
It's OK to say one thing in your Opinion Section about misleading the public about the virus, but another to print DEATH with nothing to substantiate Fitzsimmons claim that opening up a state at this point will lead to more citizens dying.
I find your newspaper to be quite hypocritical in this regard, and fueling people's fear that is not necessary at a time like this. Let's have some integrity at the Star.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
