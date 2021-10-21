 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Star’s cartoonist missed the mark.
View Comments

Letter: Star’s cartoonist missed the mark.

  • Comments

Dave Fitzsimmons cartoon of Colin Powell and the Powell doctrine makes one wonder why Colin Powell didn't follow his advice regarding the invasion of Iraq. Never commit troops without overwhelming force, public support, and EXIT STRATEGY. (some exit strategy) At the U. N. speech on February 5, 2003, Sec. Powell gave his famous presentation making the case for war claiming Iraq had acquired W.M.D. “weapons of mass destruction” when in reality Sec. Powell should have said “weapons of mass deception.” From March 2003 when U.S. forces invaded Iraq to the present 4,486 American troops were killed in Iraq. (The Washington Post) Speaking to Barbara Walters, Powell said he was “devastated” when he learned that some within the intelligence community had harbored doubts about the sources in his presentation. Powell even admitted in one of his books he questioned C.I.A director George Tenet about concerns surrounding the claim of W.M.D. But he went along with the speech because he was a good soldier.

Clyde R. Steele

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor Oct. 16

  • Updated

OPINION: Differing opinions of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is the main topic in letters today. Please share your opinions on this and any other topic by writing a Letter to the Editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News