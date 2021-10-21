Letter: Star’s cartoonist missed the mark.

Dave Fitzsimmons cartoon of Colin Powell and the Powell doctrine makes one wonder why Colin Powell didn't follow his advice regarding the invasion of Iraq. Never commit troops without overwhelming force, public support, and EXIT STRATEGY. (some exit strategy) At the U. N. speech on February 5, 2003, Sec. Powell gave his famous presentation making the case for war claiming Iraq had acquired W.M.D. “weapons of mass destruction” when in reality Sec. Powell should have said “weapons of mass deception.” From March 2003 when U.S. forces invaded Iraq to the present 4,486 American troops were killed in Iraq. (The Washington Post) Speaking to Barbara Walters, Powell said he was “devastated” when he learned that some within the intelligence community had harbored doubts about the sources in his presentation. Powell even admitted in one of his books he questioned C.I.A director George Tenet about concerns surrounding the claim of W.M.D. But he went along with the speech because he was a good soldier.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.