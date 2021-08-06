 Skip to main content
Letter: State Mask//Vaccine Mandate
Letter: State Mask//Vaccine Mandate

Governor Doug Ducey has shown his true colours. His anti-mask/anti-vaccine policies, means he doesn't care about the health and well being of the citizens he dutifully serves.

Instead, he is putting the health of everyone in Arizona at jeopardy. His defiance of both scientific and CDC guidelines in the face of the Delta Variant, sends a clear message: Just die already.

Kudos to TUSD for defying Governor Ducey, and siding on clear guidelines: Masks and Vaccinations work!

How irresponsible of the State's Chief Executive, to completely ignore the science, and fall victim to the Q-anon conspiracy theories. I guess this is what you get when you elect a Brown-nosing sycophant.

I will say this much for Ducey. Like Kirsten Sinema, he has made me regret my vote. Voters, remember this come election time.

Wayno Guerrini

Independent

Tucson, Arizona

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

