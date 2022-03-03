Letter: State of the Union and Masks

Re: the Feb. 19 article "COVID a wild card as State of the Union nears."
Regarding the dilemma of “COVID a wild card as State of the Union nears” (Feb. 19), here is a solution. Seat those with masks in one section of the House chamber; seat those without masks together in another section.
A similar philosophy of accommodation can guide our hospitals. Here’s how:
Dedicate a special wing (or floor) for non-vaccinated patients (COVID and otherwise). Make this section a nice and bright and happy place. Staff it with health care professionals who are also non-vaccinated (RNs, LPNs, physicians, ER personnel, surgeons, anesthesiologists, food service, cleaning, maintenance, chaplaincy, visitors, etc.). Keep the rest of the facility for those practicing COVID related precautions (vaccines, boosters, masks, physical distancing).
Might this less than ideal, but workable, policy work in schools, college dormitories and classrooms, businesses, restaurants, various forms of public transportation, hotels? I think so.
Ron Rude
West side
