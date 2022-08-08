 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: State or Party?

A recent letter to the editor hoped to inform Senator Manchin that his duty was not to the State he represents, but rather to his party. That said, the framers originally created the Senate, in part, to “protect the rights of individual States and safeguard minority opinion in a system of government designed to give greater power to the national government.” Originally, the Senate was elected to represent the State, while elected congressional members represented localities. If the party no longer cares about individual States, then why even have a Senate, or Congress? It would certainly be much less expensive to just vote for a political party, and let the 10 or so party bosses enact rules, laws, and treaties. As an aside, if there is now a litmus test covering elected officials that take donations from interest groups, then I’m betting 100% would fail.

Bob George

North side

