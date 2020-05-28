Letter: States created the Feds
Many letter writers comment or imply that there should be a national response to this health pandemic rather than leaving decisions to the individual states. It's a fine time to be reminded of what we were taught in elementary school: The federal government was created by the states!

There are several instances in the Constitution that affirm the primacy of the states, most emphatically the tenth amendment. Even the sacrosanct first amendment reminds Congress of its limitations. Note the all important phrase, "Congress shall make no laws..."

Thus, when the Trump administration chooses to 'let' the states handle this situation they are adhering to the principles of our founding document. This is a teaching moment for the nation, which has for too many decades allowed the federal government to have all power.

Chuck JOSEPHSON

Midtown

