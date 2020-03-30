Letter: State's messaging on coronavirus is dangerous

In today's reporting, the State of Arizona is discouraging routine testing for coronavirus in sick patients...reserving it for very sick patients. Dr. Christ's rationalization is that many cases are mild, and since there is no treatment available, we don't need to know about them. This is exactly the kind of illogical thinking that will lead to widespread disease. Whether a mild or severe case, it is imperative that we know who is infected so that those exposed can be immediately isolated to prevent further spread. The issue is that we do not have enough tests available at this time, but trying to cover up for that fact with misleading guidance is dangerous.
Jan Jurnecka, MD
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
