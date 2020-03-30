Letter: State's messaging on coronavirus is dangerous
View Comments

Letter: State's messaging on coronavirus is dangerous

In today's reporting, the State of Arizona is discouraging routine testing for coronavirus in sick patients...reserving it for very sick patients. Dr. Christ's rationalization is that many cases are mild, and since there is no treatment available, we don't need to know about them. This is exactly the kind of illogical thinking that will lead to widespread disease. Whether a mild or severe case, it is imperative that we know who is infected so that those exposed can be immediately isolated to prevent further spread. The issue is that we do not have enough tests available at this time, but trying to cover up for that fact with misleading guidance is dangerous.

Jan Jurnecka, MD

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson and Park Mall

I’m a daily walker, who walks in both the Tucson and Park Malls. The “temporary closed” stores directly impact those who work in them. I under…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News