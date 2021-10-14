 Skip to main content
Letter: States Rights - The Great Political Divide
Letter: States Rights - The Great Political Divide

We are told that the United States of America is becoming increasing polarized to the point where there is discussion in many states of secession. It’s not surprising that these opinions come from political conservatives such as me, but I have a different view of how to understand the dysfunction and preserve the union; the states can and should be united in our disagreement.

Our side says that Washington has overreached its enumerated, limited Constitutional authority to:

-protect America from foreign hostile and economic threats

-conduct a census every ten years

-resolve interstate disputes

-run a postal service

- collect taxes to fund these tasks.

We are troubled that most Americans don’t understand or care about the brilliance and enduring success of this document.

My olive branch to the other side is to concentrate on your state’s necessities and if you need more money, defund D.C. to collect more local taxes.

America is the federal government; the United States is our country.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

