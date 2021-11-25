 Skip to main content
Letter: States Should Be Able to Limit Guns in Public
Letter: States Should Be Able to Limit Guns in Public

If we assume that the abortion laws in Texas are constitutional, let’s simply apply the same ideas to enforce a limitation for guns in public. Let the citizens enforce the law by suing anyone who presents a gun in public as well as anyone who aids those who present guns in public. This law addresses the actual gunowner and any business that sold the gun to that gunowner. Because it is the citizenry rather than the state that enforces this gun law, the gunowner and the business cannot use the federal courts to seek redress.

If this works for abortion, it is also work for guns. Thank you Texas for a great gun control solution that even conservatives should support.

Craig Whaley

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

