Letter: Statesman Trump announces another historic Middle East deal
Letter: Statesman Trump announces another historic Middle East deal

The Trump administration announced today, 9/11, that it had brokered another historic Middle East peace deal, this one normalizing relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel. This comes just after historic deals brokered by Trump between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and Kosovo/Serbia and Israel. The leaders of Israel and Bahrain praised Trump for "his dedication to peace in the region, his focus on shared challenges, and the pragmatic and unique approach he has taken to bringing their nations together.” Secretary of State Pompeo is in Afghanistan now continuing to broker a peace deal with the Taliban and the Afghan government. No U.S. soldier has been killed by the Taliban since February. Trump has been nominated by Norwegian officials for the Nobel Peace Prize and deservedly so! Trump has actually did peace deals to warrant the prize, as opposed to how it was bestowed on Obama for doing nothing. Obama and Biden's Middle East legacy was appeasing the terrorist state Iran by giving them $billions!

Shane Foster

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

