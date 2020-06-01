Letter: Statistics Are Interesting

Statistics are interesting things. Why did NY have so many corona cases? Because that’s where it hit, with a vengeance. Was this because of the Governor or the liberal media? It had more to do with international travel (European and Asian) and because NY is the most dense city in our country. It hit them like no other place. So perhaps Florida was lucky it didn’t hit them in the same way.
So how have the respective states handled this uninvited situation? Watching Gov. Cuomo’s briefings, and having been through a few civic challenges (as a former city manager) I would rate his response as excellent. That’s not to say NY did everything right, but Gov. Cuomo did a good job in keeping his state informed about what was happening and what his team was doing about it. NY’s response seems to have worked. The curve has dramatically dipped albeit after a horrific number of deaths.
The statistics for Florida are to be determined.
Donald Brown
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
