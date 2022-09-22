Letter: Statistics don't lie

Over the past few years, with the number of mass shootings underway, even I, as a supporter of the second amendment, wondered if there were too many guns, as many people are lead to believe? Reading the op-ed "The statistical argument for increased gun control" by Prof. G.A. Clark, you would think so, but that is statistically false. Since World War II, gun ownership in the U.S. has NOT increased at all, in fact, it is down slightly. The issue is NOT guns, it is the criminal who use guns for criminal purposes. We need to control criminals, not guns. Follow the statistics, they're facts, not opinions.
Helge Carson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.