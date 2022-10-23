 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Statski

The Poles show the Dems ahead. No, wait, the Poles show the GOP is ahead. The Poles show this percentage point or that percentage point. Why is it always the Poles? Why not the Austrians or the Czechs? Nope, always the Poles. But why? Are you telling me some guy nicknamed ‘Ski’ up in Krakow decides statistical projections for our elections. I mean I grew up with a lot of Poles, wonderful folks. However, I am confused as to why so much credence is given to their calculations. The Poles show Kari Lake and Blake Masters ahead by 40% or is it at 40%. I have to call Ski to get this sorted out.

Jon Langione

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

