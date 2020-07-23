Letter: Statue proposal
Letter: Statue proposal

A number of statues celebrating the Confederacy have been taken down and or toppled recently, principally in the South. I ‘d like to propose that they be melted down and that the newly liberated bronze be used to build a statue of recently deceased Congressman John Lewis. I’d like to further propose that his statue be placed at the steps leading up to the U. S. Capitol Building, and that it be placed upon the pedestal still supporting the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, the former capital of the Confederacy.

Greg Hart

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

