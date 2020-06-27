Letter: Statues and Flags

What is significant about Statues and flags?
Statues and flags are among a class of objects that hold and preserve conversations and social values, social mores and history.
When we observe them, communal values are reminded, strengthened and reinforced.
Once upon a time, they were intended to remind us who is the king, the military hero, a social or spiritual value.
For example, reminders of the antebellum south including slavery, rebellion. The "good old days" (for some).
However we, our times and our social values have inevitably evolved.
Social values reflecting a nation of a hundred years past may no longer be valid in 2020.
As such, images recalling past values and beliefs may very well due for reevaluation and possible removal.
Whether it be a statue of Thomas Jefferson, US Grant, or Vladimir Lenin, all may be subject to reevaluation and possible removal.
Lets put up the statues and flags that represent preserve values we wish to live by today. Keep the Statue of Liberty.
Paul Zohav
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
