Letter: Statues and Flags
View Comments

Letter: Statues and Flags

What is significant about Statues and flags?

Statues and flags are among a class of objects that hold and preserve conversations and social values, social mores and history.

When we observe them, communal values are reminded, strengthened and reinforced.

Once upon a time, they were intended to remind us who is the king, the military hero, a social or spiritual value.

For example, reminders of the antebellum south including slavery, rebellion. The "good old days" (for some).

However we, our times and our social values have inevitably evolved.

Social values reflecting a nation of a hundred years past may no longer be valid in 2020.

As such, images recalling past values and beliefs may very well due for reevaluation and possible removal.

Whether it be a statue of Thomas Jefferson, US Grant, or Vladimir Lenin, all may be subject to reevaluation and possible removal.

Lets put up the statues and flags that represent preserve values we wish to live by today. Keep the Statue of Liberty.

Paul Zohav

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News