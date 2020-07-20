Letter: staying apart to come together

Wildfires burn until they run out of fuel naturally, are intentionally cut off, or are put out- an analog for the Coronavirus pandemic expect we have few tools to put the pandemic out and we often can't tell when and where the fuel is burning(asymptomatic individuals). Like a wildfire, this pandemic would have been most easily controlled by early action to identify(testing) the fire and separate the fuel. Instead, our president early on declared it a "hoax" and once it was raging out of control, decided he was "not responsible", and left it up to the states and cities to control it. But a widespread wildfire/pandemic needs a coordinated response to separate the fuel across the whole fire or it just keeps moving through unburned areas. You would think Mr. Trump's authoritarian, top-down governing style would have lent itself to just the national lockdown/separation of fuel required. Instead, we got too little, too late, and a wasted effort at lockdown that wasn't long enough.
Eric Gormally, M.D.
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
