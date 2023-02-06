Social Security is not a hand out, it is not welfare, it is not a government benefit. The money in the Social Security Trust Fund is money that workers put into the fund through the payroll tax deduction from their paychecks. Generally, the worker puts in half, the employer puts in the other half. Self employed workers pay the full amount. The money belongs to the people and is paid out in retirement, disability payments and to children whose parents are deceased or cannot work. To use that money for any other government expense is stealing from the American people. So Republicans who want to cut Social Security to reduce the deficit want to steal from the American people. I thought Republicans were the party of law and order.