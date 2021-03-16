 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stellar, Sinema, and Bipartisanship?
View Comments

Letter: Stellar, Sinema, and Bipartisanship?

  • Comments

I usually agree with Tim Stellar's columns but he is way off base with Sinema. Her vote against the filibuster and $15 minimum wage is not bipartisanship but stupidity, given what this nation has gone through with Trump and his republican cronies. Trump and his cronies have devastated the US in so many ways, both morally and ethically, as well as financially. Voting against the filibuster and $15 minimum wage is bipartisanship? It's a travesty. What we DO NOT need is bipartisanship to restore our country but as FDR and LBJ did, enact legislation to help the US recover from Trump's onslaught. If Sinema think that this is the time for bipartisanship, she is dead wrong. Also, don't lump Sinema in with Kelly, who may be a centrist, but he does the right thing.

Zachary Shnek

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor, March 10
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 10

  • Updated

LETTERS: A few letter writers express their displeasure for Kyrsten Sinema's now infamous "no" vote on the floor of the Senate to help defeat a minimum wage raise provision in the new COVID recovery bill.

Letters to the Editor, March 11
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor, March 11

LETTERS: After yesterday's decision by the Tucson City Council to officially pause proposed construction to expand Reid Park Zoo, our letter writers have their say. All that and more in our latest edition of Letters to the Editor!

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News