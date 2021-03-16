Letter: Stellar, Sinema, and Bipartisanship?

I usually agree with Tim Stellar's columns but he is way off base with Sinema. Her vote against the filibuster and $15 minimum wage is not bipartisanship but stupidity, given what this nation has gone through with Trump and his republican cronies. Trump and his cronies have devastated the US in so many ways, both morally and ethically, as well as financially. Voting against the filibuster and $15 minimum wage is bipartisanship? It's a travesty. What we DO NOT need is bipartisanship to restore our country but as FDR and LBJ did, enact legislation to help the US recover from Trump's onslaught. If Sinema think that this is the time for bipartisanship, she is dead wrong. Also, don't lump Sinema in with Kelly, who may be a centrist, but he does the right thing.
Zachary Shnek
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.