Letter: Steller article on Trump fraud claims
It has been apparent for quite a while that When Trump decided to run for President without any confirmed position on any issue, he noticed that the driving force behind Conservatives is hate, and he determined that if he at least pretended to hat what Conservatives hated, he would have a guaranteed base of support. Four plus years later, it still works for him.

As the article notes, one thing that separates Conservatives from the rest of us is that Conservatives believe what they have been taught by their instructors; who typically are religious leaders to start, and later on are any quick talker who denigrates something they hate, such as liberals,and people of color.

As the article headline notes, facts bounce off believers. After all, someone told them what they want to hear, so it must be true.

George Libman

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

