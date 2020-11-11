Letter: Step up to leadership

President Trump still has a chance to redeem himself if he will step up to leadership these next 2 months. Six hundred thousand new Covid cases since Nov. 4 ( the day Covid was supposed to disappear), 18,000 deaths anticipated, and cases keep increasing. Now that Trump no longer needs to lie to the nation so he can be re-elected, he can step up and lead with integrity and compassion to complete his term. Reinstate Dr Fauci, encourage masks and social distancing, eliminate rallies of 20,000 people, issue a federal mandate for the nation to use these protective measures, listen to the science, save lives. What does he have to loose? He might gain a positive footnote in the history books. It would not only benefit him, but our whole country.
John Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
