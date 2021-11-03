 Skip to main content
Letter: Stepped Up Basis
Re: the Nov. 1 article "Tax reform doesn't need to be this messy."

The article suggests that a simple way to raise revenue would be to eliminate the stepped up basis on inherited assets. Is this indeed the case? As I understand it, asset appreciation from its purchase to inheritance is taxed by the estate tax. The basis is then stepped up to this new value for the new owner of the asset, and capital gains tax uses this new basis when the asset is sold. It does seem, however, that capital gains taxes could be simpler by stepping up the basis based on inflation from the purchase time (whether this is the original purchase or an inherited stepped up basis) to the sale time, then taxing the resulting "real gain" as ordinary income. This would increase revenue since the current maximum capital gains tax rate is 20% while the maximum marginal tax rate on ordinary income is 37%.

It would be helpful if articles and commentaries more fully explained the reasoning behind the proposal.

Harold Hallikainen

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

