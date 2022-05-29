 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Steve Kerr threatens right to bear arms

  • Comments

How dare you Steve Kerr speak out for the respect and love for all human life when our right to bear arms is at stake. You have to know our senators will protect our interests when it comes to our constitutional freedoms no matter the loss of innocent lives involved. Indeed don't waste your breath Mr. Kerr when it comes to access to guns versus the preservation of human life. Our senators know where their priorities are and a few Black lives or Asian lives or children's and teachers lives are insignificant when compared to their their political futures.

Mr. Kerr your pleas will fall on deaf ears and life will go on unless we remember four words, Amazing Grace and Chuck! I'm talking about a total walkout for the NBA, NFL, NHL, WNBA, MLB. It's time to say la chaim and mean it. It's time to step up and show the senators we remain a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. ALL the people!

Tom Stewart

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News