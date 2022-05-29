Letter: Steve Kerr threatens right to bear arms

How dare you Steve Kerr speak out for the respect and love for all human life when our right to bear arms is at stake. You have to know our senators will protect our interests when it comes to our constitutional freedoms no matter the loss of innocent lives involved. Indeed don't waste your breath Mr. Kerr when it comes to access to guns versus the preservation of human life. Our senators know where their priorities are and a few Black lives or Asian lives or children's and teachers lives are insignificant when compared to their their political futures.