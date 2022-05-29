Letter: Steve Kerr threatens right to bear arms

How dare you Steve Kerr speak out for the respect and love for all human life when our right to bear arms is at stake. You have to know our senators will protect our interests when it comes to our constitutional freedoms no matter the loss of innocent lives involved. Indeed don't waste your breath Mr. Kerr when it comes to access to guns versus the preservation of human life. Our senators know where their priorities are and a few Black lives or Asian lives or children's and teachers lives are insignificant when compared to their their political futures.
Mr. Kerr your pleas will fall on deaf ears and life will go on unless we remember four words, Amazing Grace and Chuck! I'm talking about a total walkout for the NBA, NFL, NHL, WNBA, MLB. It's time to say la chaim and mean it. It's time to step up and show the senators we remain a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. ALL the people!
Tom Stewart
Northwest side
