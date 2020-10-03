Letter: Stewarding America

If you still support this man for president, after the lies and cruelty and bullying of the debate; the disrespect he’s shown to our brave military heroes—some of whom count as my own family members; the caginess and obfuscation surrounding his fraudulent tax filings; the disgusting name-calling and childish whataboutisms toward his opponents; the failure to condemn violent extremist groups who offer him rousing support; the erosion of democratic norms that have sustained this great nation since the crucible of 1776; if you still support this man after all of that...
...I seriously question your commitment to the stewardship of America and the preservation of 244 years of freedom.
This is not a man I will allow to lead my own children, let alone the children of others, and I urge you to remember a time when real leadership ensured stability in our nation.
When I vote, I think of our kids. Failing them is an affront to all we’ve ever stood for.
Nick Irvin
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
