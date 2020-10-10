 Skip to main content
Letter: Still in denial (not the river in Egypt)
Letter: Still in denial (not the river in Egypt)

Well, Donald Trump still does not take Covid 19 seriously. He has gotten treatment usually reserved for the sickest patients plus an experimental treatment that has not been released by the government. Under the care of numerous doctors and still Trump tells us not to let this virus control our lives. I guess it did not control the lives of over 210,000 people that have died and let's not forget the family, friends and co-workers lives that were also affected. Now he is delaying any relief package until after his "re-election". This makes me worry that if he loses this election, what he and his extremist followers will do. He just can't fathom the possibility of not being elected again. Well, if more people actually vote for Joe Biden than you, I guess you can lose. You took the oath of office to support and defend the constitution, how about really following it.

Joseph Ricca

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

