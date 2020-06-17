Letter: Still voting for Trump?

Good money after bad. That’s a phrase describing what bad gamblers do when they’re losing money. They keep betting more and more in the hopes that they will make up for their losses.
This behavior might help explain why some of my friends continue to support Donald Trump. I believe they voted in good faith for Mr. Trump in 2016 hoping for something different; something that would change things for the better. I don’t think they voted For Donald Trump believing that he would systematically and deliberately divide the country. That is exactly what he has done.
To my friends: Do you continue to throw good money after bad?
Donald Brown
Foothills
