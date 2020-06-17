Letter: Still voting for Trump?
View Comments

Letter: Still voting for Trump?

Good money after bad. That’s a phrase describing what bad gamblers do when they’re losing money. They keep betting more and more in the hopes that they will make up for their losses.

This behavior might help explain why some of my friends continue to support Donald Trump. I believe they voted in good faith for Mr. Trump in 2016 hoping for something different; something that would change things for the better. I don’t think they voted For Donald Trump believing that he would systematically and deliberately divide the country. That is exactly what he has done.

To my friends: Do you continue to throw good money after bad?

Donald Brown

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Big Horn Fire

What is going on in Tucson? We have a serious fire in the Catalina Mountains and two fools decide to fly drones near it, for worthless picture…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News