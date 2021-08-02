Letter: stimulas

The action you take when faced with a problem can define the type of person you are. This pandemic has effected most of us and yes, it is a problem. Some are able to continue their day to day activities but many are not because they don't have the resources. Some were laid off work, some were unable to continue to work due to long term illness caused by the pandemic and many died. They didn't create the problem but knowing that did not make their situation any easier. So what's left? help from congress? The Republicans don't seem to care and the democrats who have the ability to take action without a single Republican vote are just setting back watching people go through hardships not seen since the great depression. We no longer have a president like FDR and what we do have may not be capable of doing the job.
Thomas Fletcher
Southwest side
