Letter: Stimulus Bill

Have a heart! The stimulus money is so needed by people who have lost their jobs. So many of them are low wage earners. Do we want them to become homeless if they don't have money for rent?
It is sad to hear our legislators say people will not go back to work if the stimulus money is more than their wages. How many people realize if low wage earners were paid $15.00/ hour or more they would choose to work.
Rosemary Hallinan
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
