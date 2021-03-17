Letter: stimulus bill

It was interesting to read the Star’s account of all the programs included in the latest, greatest of bacon Stimulus package. Should have given the percentage of the 1.9 trillion dollars allotted to the various programs; let the public know where the greatest amounts were shoveled out. It surely wasn’t to the folks who lost their businesses or jobs. In addition, nothing was mentioned about Pelosi’s or Schumer’s pet pork barrel. What is the projected payback in taxes to cover this behemoth spending bill?
Bob NATH
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.