Letter: Stimulus check signature

Excuse me but I find that President Trumps signature on the stimulus checks offensive. That money is coming our hard earned tax dollars and not his personal account. Unless I read the news incorrectly the money to help us during this crisis is being issued by the Internal Revenue Service and we workers have been the one who fund that account. I still haven’t seen any evidence that he’s paid any money into the IRS.
Beth Allen
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!