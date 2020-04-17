Letter: Stimulus check signature
View Comments

Letter: Stimulus check signature

Excuse me but I find that President Trumps signature on the stimulus checks offensive. That money is coming our hard earned tax dollars and not his personal account. Unless I read the news incorrectly the money to help us during this crisis is being issued by the Internal Revenue Service and we workers have been the one who fund that account. I still haven’t seen any evidence that he’s paid any money into the IRS.

Beth Allen

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News