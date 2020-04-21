Letter: Stimulus Check
Letter: Stimulus Check

The President, in a blatant attempt to curry favor with voters, has determined that his signature will go on the stimulus checks. This is designed to elicit a sense of indebtedness from the recipients to Donald J Trump, (The J stands for Jenius), and to subliminally encourage them to vote for Trump in November.

After watching a few of the purported COVID 19 briefings, which are in actuality campaign ads and an few hours of DJT Open Mic show, I've decided to donate my check, with his flamboyant signature, to the DNC. After all one political stunt is as good as another.

Steve Arnold

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

