Letter: Stimulus checks

It is now August, The Federal government and You Tubers have been saying for quite a while the sad state of the economy and how it is hurting the American People who are trying to pay bills and shop for groceries. You shouldn't believe anything either of them are saying. This administration is helping other countries and their people while the American people have to choose between gas, food, and what bills they can pay this month. Politicians have lost sight of who they need to help because they are no longer in touch with the average American because they are unable to relate to the issues they are facing. If you always have enough to eat then you really don't understand hunger. There were promises made and not fulfilled and now their dangling stimulus money which is a good example of "Dollar short and a day late."