Letter: Stimulus checks

As a retired couple we will be receiving the stimulus check and it’s nice to have extra money but this is a bonus for us to buy something to stimulate the economy. We don’t need to buy anything out of the ordinary and feel it’s better to give to organizations that need it more. A good portion will go to the World Health Organization because Donald Trump wants to cut their funding. His reasoning is they didn’t act quickly enough to warn us of the pandemic. The fact is on January 23 WHO alerted all countries of the severity of this epidemic while Thump was still calling it a hoax. We are happy to support WHO because health trumps greed.
Arthur Rogers
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
