Letter: stimulus checks

Dear Mr. President,: I never thought over the past four years that I would be writing to compliment you on a particular position but I have to thank you for supporting $2,000 stimulus checks for most Americans. Your support forces the two current Republican senators in Georgia to take a stance on this issue and could well spell their defeat thus turning the Senate over to the Democrats. I realize it might be too much to ask but could you also support Senator Chuck Schumer for majority leader ?
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.