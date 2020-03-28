Letter: Stimulus Package

I remember vividly the corporations and banks bailed out in 2008 who used the money to reward shareholders and CEO’s while the rest of us suffered serious losses. Never again. Current legislators must pass a Coronavirus stimulus package that helps workers and their families, small businesses and the unemployed. We need a high level of transparency for all funds. No slush funds for one person or one agency to administer. The future of American workers is at stake.
Patricia Leveque
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
