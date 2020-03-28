Letter: Stimulus Package
View Comments

Letter: Stimulus Package

I remember vividly the corporations and banks bailed out in 2008 who used the money to reward shareholders and CEO’s while the rest of us suffered serious losses. Never again. Current legislators must pass a Coronavirus stimulus package that helps workers and their families, small businesses and the unemployed. We need a high level of transparency for all funds. No slush funds for one person or one agency to administer. The future of American workers is at stake.

Patricia Leveque

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: NYC TRIP

Until today I had enormous respect for Tim Steller and thought he was gifted with a little extra common sense but after his rambling rationial…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News