Letter: Stimulus Payments

While I feel the stimulus payments are needed for those who truly need them, Congress and the States have NOT put the hooks in place to prevent fraud and billions have been wasted. Now more money will be spent going after the folks who have abused the process. This fraud happens when NOT enough planning is done prior to handing out free money.
There has been no visible discussion with regard to how Congress is going to pay for all this borrowing - you have two choices raise taxes or cut programs. Neither is going to be kindly greeted by Taxpayers when Congress gets around to this topic. Nothing is free!
Paul Shedlock
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
