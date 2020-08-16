You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Stock market almost at record high, under Trump
Letter: Stock market almost at record high, under Trump

Today, August 11, the Stock Market is close to being at an all time high. Thanks to positive news about Covid19 vaccines, therapeutics, Trump's Executive Orders on the economy, and the world economy improving. A high stock market helps millions of American who have retirement savings invested in their 401Ks and IRAs. CNN reported the Bear Market that started in March has been the shortest in history. Markets move up and down, but there is an upward bias now. The Stock Market always looks ahead and they see a continuing improvement in our economy. That however will be jeopardized next year, after the stimulus' effects wear off and vaccines are in place, if Biden and Democrats win in November. They have a laundry list of economy killing new taxes and anti-growth policies that would tank the economy, and as a result, the financial investments of millions of working and retired Americans. Be sure to check your quarterly IRA or 401K statement in October and remember it before voting.

Jonathan Towers, Retired Financial Consultant

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

