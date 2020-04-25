Letter: Stock Market Should be Closed

Nearly everything else is closed, so why is the stock market still open? It is so painful to daily see the market whipsawed by fear, innuendo and rumor. Close the market and give it and us a break. Let's focus on what really matters, the health of the nation and getting past this pandemic. Later we can worry about the direction of stocks when everyone has calmed down.
Kirk Astroth
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!