Letter: Stock market

I'm writing In response to an op ed where a retired financial consultant gave a compelling argument for the recent run up of the stock market under POTUS. Statistics alone don't tell an accurate story. It is true that stocks are almost at pre COVID 19 levels, but the reason for the uptick is that the FED propped up the markets with four trillion dollars targeted primarily for investment grade corporations. This is a boon to stockholders and retirement funds, but it does nothing for the 45% of the population with no market investments or savings who are living paycheck to paycheck. Recent events have given me a new insight to the many injustices that I have previously ignored because they didn't affect my daily life. I would have preferred that this money be allocated to those in real need, than to my portfolio growth.
morton cederbaum
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
